SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Signals 16% Listing Premium Ahead Of Issue Opening

SBI Funds Management's ₹11,692.91-crore IPO opens on July 14, with the grey market indicating a 16% listing premium.
The IPO is entirely an offer for sale, priced at ₹545-574 per share, with a minimum investment of ₹14,924 for retail investors.
India's largest asset manager reported FY26 net profit of ₹3,068 crore, supported by ₹16.32 lakh crore in AUM and strong institutional interest.
India's largest asset management company, SBI Funds Management, will open its much-awaited ₹11,692.91-crore initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on July 14. The three-day issue will remain open until July 16, with investor interest already building in the grey market ahead of the launch.
The SBI Funds Management IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around ₹89 per share, indicating a potential listing price of about ₹663, or nearly 16% above the upper end of the issue price band of ₹574, if current sentiment sustains.
The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹545-574 per equity share. The public issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 20.37 crore equity shares, meaning SBI Funds Management will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The entire issue proceeds will go to the selling shareholders—State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding.
IPO Details And Timeline
Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 26 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,924 at the upper end of the price band. Applications can be made in multiples of 26 shares thereafter.
Ahead of the public issue, SBI Funds Management raised ₹1,655 crore through a pre-IPO placement by allotting 2.88 crore equity shares to 30 institutional investors, reflecting strong demand from marquee investors.
The IPO will close on July 16, while the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17. Shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on July 21.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar.
Market Leader In Asset Management
SBI Funds Management is the country's largest asset management company by assets under management. As of December 31, 2025, it managed approximately ₹16.32 lakh crore in assets, accounting for around 15.5% of India's mutual fund industry's total AUM.
The company also served more than 16.05 million individual and institutional investors during the period, strengthening its leadership position in the fast-growing domestic mutual fund industry.
The asset manager has delivered consistent earnings growth over the past three financial years.
For FY26, SBI Funds Management reported a net profit of ₹3,068 crore, up 21% from ₹2,540 crore in FY25. The company had posted a profit of ₹2,073 crore in FY24, reflecting a steady improvement in profitability.
The combination of its dominant market position, consistent earnings growth and strong institutional interest has kept investor focus firmly on the IPO, with the grey market currently indicating a healthy listing premium ahead of the July 21 debut.