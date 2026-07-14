GQG Partners Sells Over ₹12,000 Cr Adani Group Shares in June Quarter

Divestments Across Group

According to the report, the investment firm also trimmed its Adani Green Energy stake by about 0.6%. This reduction was worth roughly ₹1,457 crore based on the average share price during the June quarter. Conversely, other foreign institutional investors raised their cumulative holding by 0.74%, purchasing shares worth about ₹1,814 crore. The official disclosures did not name these buyers.