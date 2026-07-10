SBI Sells 1.42% Stake for 1,655 Cr in SBI Funds Management Ahead of Arm's IPO

"State Bank of India has entered into share purchase agreements each dated July 9, 2026 to sell, in aggregate, 2,88,32,748 equity shares of SBIFM of face value ₹1 each being equivalent to 1.415% of pre-offer share capital of SBIFM, to a total of30 investors at ₹574 per equity share, for an aggregate consideration of ₹1,655 crore," the bank said in a filing on Thursday. The sale is part of the pre-IPO placement ahead of the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of SBIFM, the asset management arm of SBI.