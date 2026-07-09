SBI Funds Management Sets ₹545-574 IPO Price Band; Issue Opens July 14

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with no fresh issue of shares. Existing promoters State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding will together offload up to 20.39 crore shares. SBI will sell up to 12.83 crore shares, equivalent to a 6.3% stake, while Amundi India Holding will divest up to 7.56 crore shares, representing a 3.7% stake. The two promoters currently own around 98% of the company.