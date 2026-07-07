SBI Funds Management secures ADIA, GIC backing for $1.2 billion IPO

ADIA and GIC are set to anchor SBI Funds Management's $1.2 billion IPO, valuing the fund house at $12.3 billion
Institutional demand is running nearly 5x the reserved quota, though half the issue is being kept for retail investors
The deal opens a packed H2 2026 pipeline, with NSE and Jio listings still ahead and $51.7 billion in offerings queued
India's biggest asset manager, SBI Funds Management, has secured backing from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore's GIC ahead of a planned $1.2 billion share sale, according to a Reuters report.
The company runs as a partnership between State Bank of India and French asset manager Amundi, and oversees roughly 12.5 trillion rupees ($131.1 billion) in assets as of the end of March.
The offering values the fund house at $12.3 billion, with SBI and Amundi jointly divesting a tenth of their combined stake. The IPO is expected to launch next week.
The issue is running well ahead of supply, particularly among large Indian institutions and overseas investors based in Singapore and the Gulf.
Why Does it Matters Now?
This would mark India's biggest IPO since the start of 2026, a period when the Iran conflict drove oil prices higher and dented sentiment toward an economy that relies heavily on fuel imports, according to Reuters.
Manipal Health Enterprises ($1.2 billion) and Indo-MIM ($471 million) are also set to launch offerings this month. While Reliance Jio and the National Stock Exchange are expected to bring listings sized at roughly $3.8 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively, later this year.
Reportedly, Indian companies raised $21.8 billion through IPOs in all of 2025, against $3.8 billion so far in 2026, while PRIME Database figures show 251 firms awaiting listing with plans to collectively raise $51.7 billion.
Foreign investors have net-sold $29 billion in Indian secondary markets this year.
Asset Manager's IPO Plan
Late last year, SBI Funds Management shared its plans to go public with a massive $1.2 billion IPO. Its parent companies, SBI and Amundi, planned to sell 10% of their stake, a move that could value the entire asset management firm at $12 billion.
This came during a highly active IPO period, which collectively raised $18 billion last year, largely pushed forward by heavyweight listings like Tata Capital’s $1.7 billion offering. Because investors were eager to grab shares of large, reasonably priced financial firms.