Atanu Chakraborty's Payout From HDFC Bank Rose 3.5% to ₹1.07 Cr In FY26

"Since Chakraborty resigned as part-time chairman and independent director of the bank with effect from March 18, 2026, such fixed remuneration was paid to him on a proportionate basis. In addition, Mr. Chakraborty was paid sitting fees for attending the Board and Committee meetings and provision of a car for official and personal use up to the date of cessation of his office i.e. March 18, 2026," the annual report said.