BLS International Q4 PAT Rises 28.7% to ₹186.9 Crore

BLS International Services on Wednesday reported a 28.7 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 186.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31.
The company's PAT was Rs 145.2 crore in the corresponding period of FY25, BLS International Services said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations grew by 17.6 per cent to Rs 814.6 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 692.8 crore a year ago, driven by steady growth across Visa and Consular and Digital Services businesses.
For the FY26, the company's PAT surged 34.1 per cent to Rs 723.8 crore compared to Rs 539.6 crore in FY25, while revenue from operations grew by 36.7 per cent to Rs 2,998.2 crore against Rs 2,193.3 crore.
"BLS International delivered its highest-ever performance in FY26 across all key metrics, reflecting strong execution capabilities, scalable operating model, and deepening government partnerships. During the year, revenue increased by 36.7 per cent year-on-year, driven by steady momentum across service segments.
"Additionally, EBITDA grew by 30.1 per cent year-on-year, and Profit After Tax (PAT) rose by 34.1 per cent year-on-year, reflecting a sustained emphasis on operational discipline and efficiency, and continued focus on productivity enhancements," BLS International Services Joint MD Shikhar Aggarwal said.
Looking ahead, BLS International remains strategically focused on strengthening long-term government partnerships, accelerating the scale-up of technology-driven solutions, and pursuing disciplined, sustainable growth across global markets while continuing to create long-term value for all stakeholders, he added.