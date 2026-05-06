Samsung Isn’t Just Consumer Tech, It’s Now Becoming a Chip Titan

Samsung crosses $1 trillion valuation as chip business fuels growth
Semiconductor division delivers record revenue and profit on AI demand
Company positions itself as a global leader in next-gen memory chips
When people think of Samsung Electronics, smartphones and TVs usually come to mind. But the company’s latest performance tells a different story. Its rapid rise is now being powered by semiconductors—especially memory chips that are critical for artificial intelligence (AI).
The shift is significant. Samsung recently crossed the $1 trillion market valuation mark, joining an elite group of global tech giants. It is only the second Asian company after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to reach this milestone. The surge was supported by a sharp jump in its share price, reflecting strong investor confidence in its chip business.
This transformation tells a story that how AI is no longer just a mere software but is driving massive demand for hardware, and companies like Samsung are at the centre of it.
Record Numbers Driven by Chips
Samsung’s financial results for the quarter-ending March 31, FY26 underline just how important semiconductors have become. The company reported an all-time high quarterly revenue of KRW 133.9 trillion, up 43% from the previous quarter. Operating profit also hit a record KRW 57.2 trillion.
A large part of this growth came from its Device Solutions (DS) division, which houses the semiconductor business. The division saw sales jump 86% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), with its memory unit achieving record revenue and profit.
The numbers reflect a powerful trend—rising demand for AI infrastructure. Memory chips, especially high-bandwidth memory (HBM), are essential for data centres that run AI models. Samsung has been quick to capitalise on this demand by expanding production and improving pricing.
The company said its memory business benefited from higher average selling prices and strong demand for high-value products. It also highlighted technological leadership, including mass production of advanced chips like HBM4 and SOCAMM2, used in AI platforms.
Samsung’s semiconductor arm alone reported KRW 81.7 trillion in revenue and KRW 53.7 trillion in operating profit for the quarter, showing how dominant the business has become within the company.
AI Boom Reshaping Strategy
Samsung is not just riding the AI wave—it is actively reshaping its strategy around it. The company plans to deliver next-generation HBM4E chip samples in the coming quarter, aiming to strengthen its position in the high-performance memory segment. It is also targeting demand from upcoming GPUs and CPUs expected to launch later in 2026.
Looking ahead, Samsung expects demand to remain strong as more companies adopt AI and large language model (LLM) technologies. It also sees emerging trends like agentic AI further boosting the need for advanced memory solutions.
Beyond memory, Samsung is expanding capabilities across its semiconductor portfolio. Its System LSI business is working on advanced processors and sensors, while the Foundry division is pushing ahead with next-generation manufacturing technologies, including 2nm and 1.4nm nodes.
The company is also diversifying into new areas such as automotive and aerospace chips, signalling a long-term strategy to reduce dependence on any single segment.
Chips vs Smartphones
While semiconductors are booming, other parts of Samsung’s business are facing challenges. The Device eXperience (DX) division, which includes smartphones and consumer electronics, posted a modest 19% increase in sales for the quarter ended March 31, FY26. Growth was supported by new flagship launches, but rising input costs have put pressure on margins.
Similarly, the Foundry business saw a dip in earnings due to seasonal factors, although it continues to secure new design wins in high-performance computing and emerging technologies like silicon photonics.
This contrast highlights a key shift within Samsung: chips are becoming the primary driver of profitability, while traditional consumer electronics businesses play a supporting role.