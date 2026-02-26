Samsung Plans To Take AI to Entry-Price Smartphones, Expand Portfolio of Galaxy A Series in India

“AI enablement has gone right up to Rs 15,000 or the entry price point, so our objective will also be to invest at retail to scale them up,” said Pullan, adding that besides “expanding the retail footprint across the country”, it is also investing in “tech (experience points) at the retail stores by educating them.” Pullan further said:” We are going to tier II & III cities as well, and more than 10,000 stores will have these experience points across the country. That's how we will build up the overall franchise of the Galaxy across the A to the S series.” Over Finance Plus, he said it's an “important strategic platform” as affordability will be a core to Samsung’s overall business strategy.