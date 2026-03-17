Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Eyes $1 Trn AI Chip Demand By 2027 — Here’s Why

Nvidia projects $1trn demand for AI chips by 2027 globally.
Rising AI applications drive need for compute, enhancing GPU and infrastructure demand.
New chip platforms promise efficiency gains amid growing energy and scaling challenges.
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, stated that the company anticipates purchase orders for its next-generation Blackwell and Vera Rubin chip platforms to reach $1trn by 2027, significantly increasing its previous estimate of a $500bn opportunity.
Speaking on March 17 at Nvidia's annual GTC developer conference in San Jose, Huang stated that the rapid growth of AI applications is driving an increase in demand for AI infrastructure from both start-ups and large corporations.
“If they could just get more capacity, they could generate more tokens, their revenues would go up,” Huang said at GTC in San Jose, California, underscoring how compute constraints remain a bottleneck for the industry, according to reports.
AI Demand Fuels Nvidia Growth
As the use of AI moves from chatbots to more sophisticated "agentic" applications that can carry out tasks on their own, token generation—the fundamental unit of AI computation—will rise sharply, according to Nvidia's optimistic outlook.
The need for quicker and more effective inference is growing as a result of this surge, and Nvidia's GPU is still the industry leader in this field.
With a market capitalisation of roughly $4.5trn, the company has been riding this wave and is currently the most valuable publicly traded company in the world. It anticipates that revenue will increase by roughly 77% year over year to approximately $78bn this quarter, continuing an 11-quarter run of growth of more than 55%.
Next-Gen AI Efficiency Push
Later this year, Nvidia plans to introduce its Vera Rubin system, which is positioned as a significant improvement in efficiency and performance.
The company claims that the system, which has roughly 1.3mn components, will provide ten times more performance per watt than Grace Blackwell, its predecessor.
As energy consumption becomes a major barrier to the global scaling of AI infrastructure, this improvement is crucial.
Trillion-Dollar AI Opportunity
Industry estimates from JP Morgan in February 2024 suggested that generative AI could add trillions of dollars to global economic output, reinforcing Nvidia’s aggressive projections by $7-10trn or by as much as 10%. Analysts note that surging enterprise adoption and infrastructure spending are rapidly expanding the addressable market for high-performance AI chips.
“We affirm our extreme bullish outlier view, established over a year ago, on the importance of generative AI. The technology is driving a powerful tech investment wave, with co-pilots and other generative AI product cycles launching in the near term,” Murphy stated in the news release published by JP Morgan. “Indeed, VC investments are pivoting rapidly from cloud and crypto to generative AI, and a material percentage of Y Combinator companies are also in this space," Murphy added.