Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Eyes $1 Trn AI Chip Demand By 2027 — Here’s Why

“We affirm our extreme bullish outlier view, established over a year ago, on the importance of generative AI. The technology is driving a powerful tech investment wave, with co-pilots and other generative AI product cycles launching in the near term,” Murphy stated in the news release published by JP Morgan. “Indeed, VC investments are pivoting rapidly from cloud and crypto to generative AI, and a material percentage of Y Combinator companies are also in this space," Murphy added.