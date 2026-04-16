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RIIL Q4 Results: Profit Rises to ₹3.22 Cr Despite Revenue Dip, Dividend Announced

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) reports a rise in Q4 FY26 net profit and EBITDA despite a drop in total income

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • RIIL's consolidated net profit rose marginally to ₹3.22 crore in Q4 FY26

  • Total income fell 27.6% to ₹13.72 crore due to completed fixed-term contracts

  • Consolidated EBITDA surged 29.1% to ₹4.66 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiency

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) on Wednesday reported a modest increase in profitability for Q4 FY26, even as its income declined sharply. The company attributed the drop in revenue to the completion of certain fixed-term contracts.

On a consolidated basis, net profit for the quarter rose marginally to ₹3.22 crore from ₹3.20 crore a year earlier, while total income fell to ₹13.72 crore from ₹18.94 crore in Q4 FY25.

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On a standalone basis, net profit improved slightly to ₹2.60 crore from ₹2.50 crore, even as income declined to ₹13.72 crore from ₹18.94 crore.

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Operating performance, however, showed a clearer improvement. Consolidated EBITDA increased to ₹4.66 crore from ₹3.61 crore in the year-ago period, while standalone EBITDA rose to ₹4.04 crore from ₹2.91 crore.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) climbed to ₹4.32 crore from ₹3.25 crore, and standalone PBT rose to ₹3.70 crore from ₹2.55 crore. Earnings per share (EPS) also improved, with consolidated EPS at ₹2.13 and standalone EPS at ₹1.72 for the quarter.

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RIIL Annual Financials

For the full FY26, RIIL reported stronger profitability despite lower income.

Consolidated net profit increased to ₹12.39 crore from ₹11.97 crore in FY25, while EBITDA rose to ₹17.54 crore from ₹15.08 crore and profit before tax advanced to ₹16.14 crore from ₹13.62 crore.

On a standalone basis, net profit grew to ₹10.33 crore from ₹9.83 crore, EBITDA improved to ₹15.48 crore from ₹12.94 crore, and PBT increased to ₹14.08 crore from ₹11.48 crore. Annual consolidated and standalone total income declined 7.7% to ₹68.61 crore from ₹74.33 crore.

Revenue rose 23.4 per cent to Rs 20.40 crore. - null
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Dividend Recommendation

The board has recommended a dividend of ₹3.50 per fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each, subject to shareholder approval at the 38th AGM. The proposed payout amounts to ₹5.285 crore for FY26.

RIIL said it will continue to focus on infrastructure support services, including the transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines, along with other support services primarily for Reliance Industries Limited. The company added that it currently has no expansion plans.

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