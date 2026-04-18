Jio Financial Services Q4 Net Profit Dips 14% to ₹272 Crore; Declares Dividend

Jio Financial Services on Friday reported a 14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 272 crore for the March quarter of 2025-26 due to higher expenditures.
The company had a net profit of Rs 316 crore for the January-March quarter of 2024-25.
Its total income nearly doubled to Rs 1,020 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26 from Rs 518 crore in the corresponding period of FY25.
The total expenditure surged to Rs 720 crore during the quarter from Rs 169 crore in Q4 of FY25.
The company, in a statement, said, "Geopolitics-led volatility impacted treasury income on a higher capital base".
For the full 2025-26, Jio Financial Services reported a net profit of Rs 1,561 crore against Rs 1,613 crore in FY25.
"The company's performance for the year represents a pivotal inflection point for JFSL, marking a definitive transition from foundational groundwork to sustained operational velocity across a diverse spectrum of businesses," Jio Financial Services said.
The company declared a dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
It also approved the appointment of Annapoorna Venkataramanan as a Group Chief Financial Officer, effective May 11, 2026.
On the performance of Jio Payments Bank, JFSL said its total income grew 11 times year-on-year to Rs 87 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by a 61 per cent year-on-year increase in CASA customer base to 3.7 million.
Average deposit per customer increased 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,439 in Q4 FY26. The bank's toll processing operations are now live across 18 toll plazas in 8 states.
Jio Financial Services shares closed at Rs 243.95, up 1.10 per cent over the previous close on BSE.