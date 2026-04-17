Signature Global to Invest ₹2,900 Cr to Build Branded Homes in Gurugram, Ties Up With Tonino Lamborghini

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global Ltd., said, "Our vision has always been to redefine the standards of urban living in India by bringing world-class innovation to our home soil. By partnering with a global icon like Tonino Lamborghini, we are not just building apartments; we are creating a lifestyle statement that resonates with the ambitions of the modern Indian achiever." Tonino Lamborghini, Founder and President of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.a., said the company, with this project, has entered the Indian branded real estate market.