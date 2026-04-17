Signature Global to Invest ₹2,900 Cr to Build Branded Homes in Gurugram, Ties Up With Tonino Lamborghini

Realty firm Signature Global has tied up with Italian lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram with an investment of nearly Rs 2,900 crore.
In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said the upcoming branded housing project, named "Tonino Lamborghini Residences Gurugram", will be spread across 12.40 acres, comprising 812 luxury flats, in Sector 71.
The partnership marks Tonino Lamborghini's entry into India's residential real estate market, the filing said.
When asked, the company said, "The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,890.97 crore." Signature Global has entered into a "licence agreement" with the Italian brand.
On the commercial terms with Tonino Lamborghini, Signature Global said this will include a flat fee, which will be paid in instalments, and an additional fee in case the topline exceeds a specified threshold.
Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global Ltd., said, "Our vision has always been to redefine the standards of urban living in India by bringing world-class innovation to our home soil. By partnering with a global icon like Tonino Lamborghini, we are not just building apartments; we are creating a lifestyle statement that resonates with the ambitions of the modern Indian achiever." Tonino Lamborghini, Founder and President of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.a., said the company, with this project, has entered the Indian branded real estate market.
"Every project bearing my name goes beyond architecture; it represents a way of living, a personal idea of contemporary luxury rooted in craftsmanship, innovation, and my character," he said.
As of December 2025, Signature Global has delivered 16.5 million square feet of real estate.
In the last fiscal, the company sold housing properties worth more than Rs 8,200 crore.