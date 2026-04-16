HDFC AMC Q4 Earnings Miss Street Estimates Despite Dividend Announcement

HDFC AMC reported Q4 net profit of Rs 623.3 crore, missing analyst estimates of Rs 644 crore, while revenue also came in slightly below expectations.
Net profit fell 19% sequentially, as total expenditure rose 20% year-on-year and other income dropped sharply by 91%.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 54 per share and approved employee stock option and performance-linked stock unit grants covering 70,535 equity shares.
HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) reported weaker-than-expected results for the March quarter, with both profit and revenue falling short of Street estimates. The AMC posted a net profit of Rs 623.3 crore in Q4, below analyst estimates of Rs 644 crore. Revenue stood at Rs 1,051 crore, also missing expectations of Rs 1,056 crore, reflecting modest pressure on core earnings during the quarter.
On a sequential basis, net profit declined 19% from Rs 769 crore in the December quarter, while revenue fell 2.2% from Rs 1,075 crore.
On a year-on-year basis, profit after tax slipped around 2.5% from Rs 638.46 crore. However, total income rose 3.7% to Rs 1,063.06 crore, compared with Rs 1,025.48 crore in the corresponding period last year, indicating steady topline growth despite profitability pressures.
Total expenditure during the quarter increased 20% year-on-year to Rs 228 crore, contributing to the softer earnings performance. Other income came in at Rs 11.19 crore, sharply lower by 91% compared to the same period last year and significantly below estimates of Rs 119 crore, weighing on overall profitability.
Despite the weaker quarterly performance, the company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 54 per share for eligible shareholders, signalling continued capital return.
HDFC AMC also approved the grant of employee stock options and performance-linked stock units under its comprehensive employee benefit scheme.
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the grant on April 16, 2026, covering a total of 70,535 equity shares. The scheme includes both stock options and performance-linked stock units for eligible employees of HDFC AMC and its wholly owned subsidiary, HDFC AMC International (IFSC).
Following the earnings announcement, HDFC AMC shares fell 1.6% to Rs 2,620 on the BSE, reflecting a muted market reaction to the earnings miss.