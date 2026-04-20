Jindal Stainless Enters Retail Segment, Expands Into Construction Value Chain

"Our entry into the retail segment with Jindal Infinity marks a strategic extension of our capabilities into the construction value chain...we aim to bring these advanced solutions closer to the Indian consumer. This is aligned with our larger vision of supporting a quality-first, safer, and more resilient environment,"company's Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.' Compared to conventional rebars, stainless steel rebars offer significantly higher resistance to corrosion, including a higher critical chloride threshold, which enhances durability in aggressive environments.