Rahee Group Plans to Invest up to ₹600 Cr Over 3 Years to Expand Operations: CMD

Infrastructure firm Rahee Group plans to invest up to Rs 600 crore over the next three years to scale up operations and strengthen manufacturing capabilities, a top official of the company said.
The group is targeting Rs 400-500 crore investments across key verticals.
As part of this expansion, Rahee Track Technologies Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rahee Infratech Ltd, is setting up a Rs 200-crore foundry in Odisha to manufacture cast manganese and steel castings, Rahee Group CMD Pradeep Khaitan told PTI in an interview.
Additionally, Rahee Infratech Ltd, the flagship firm of Rahee Group, will undertake an annual capex of Rs 60-70 crore over the next three years to further enhance its core infrastructure capabilities.
The group will also invest around Rs 100 crore in Pandrol Rahee Technologies, its subsidiary with a 40 per cent stake, towards setting up a dedicated line for modern fastening systems, plastic components, and other premium products under the Pandrol brand.
"These investments are aligned with our long-term strategy to expand capacity, enhance product offerings, and support the growing needs of the railway and infrastructure sectors," Khaitan said.
The company is also focusing on sustainable rail solutions, including the use of recycled rubber from end-of-life tyres to develop components that reduce noise and vibration in metro systems, while minimising dependence on virgin raw materials.
With Indian Railways undertaking one of the world's largest modernisation programmes and metro rail expanding across multiple cities, demand for advanced track solutions is expected to grow significantly.
"India is not only moving towards self-reliance but also becoming a competitive manufacturing hub for global rail markets. 'Make in India' is now evolving into 'Make for the World'," Khaitan said.
Pandrol Rahee Technologies is also exploring export opportunities to markets such as the US, UK, Japan, and emerging economies, leveraging cost competitiveness and global technology integration.
Looking ahead, Rahee Infratech may consider an initial public offering in the next 2-3 years, and aims to achieve a standalone revenue target of Rs 2,000 crore.
The Rahee Group, with a combined turnover of approximately Rs 1,800 crore, has evolved from a traditional track component manufacturer into a comprehensive railway EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and civil infrastructure player.
Rahee Infratech, a family-owned enterprise established in 1948, has expanded its capabilities over the years across track laying, bridges, viaducts, and ballastless track systems in challenging terrains.