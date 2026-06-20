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5paisa Capital Launches AlgoSpace to Make Algorithmic Trading Accessible to Retail Investors

The platform lets users deploy ready-made algo strategies without coding, technical setup or extra platform fees

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  • 5paisa Capital has launched AlgoSpace to make algorithmic trading simpler for retail investors.

  • The platform offers pre-built strategies and removes the need for coding or complex infrastructure.

  • The company said it will not charge additional platform fees or commissions beyond existing trading charges.

Brokerage firm 5paisa Capital on Saturday launched AlgoSpace, an algorithmic trading platform aimed at simplifying algo-based investing and trading for retail participants.

It enables traders to access and deploy pre-built algorithmic trading strategies without requiring coding skills, technical infrastructure, or complex configurations, the company said in a statement.

Algorithmic trading has traditionally been dominated by institutional investors and technically advanced market participants due to the complexity involved in developing and executing automated strategies, it said.

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With AlgoSpace, 5paisa seeks to lower these barriers by offering a curated marketplace of ready-to-use trading strategies, it added.

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The company said AlgoSpace would not levy any additional platform fees or commissions beyond existing trading charges.

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