Fujiyama Power Systems Q4 Net Profit More Than Doubles to ₹106.3 Crore

Fujiyama Power Systems on Friday said its net profit has more than doubled to Rs 106.3 crore in the March quarter compared to the year-ago period, mainly driven by higher revenues.
Its net profit stood at Rs 51.2 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, a company statement said.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 900.8 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 480.3 crore in the same period a year ago.
In the fiscal 2025-26, the company's net profit rose to Rs 304.1 crore from Rs 156.3 crore in the year ago.
Revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,654.5 crore from Rs 1,540.7 crore in the year ago.
"Following the successful completion of our IPO, FY2026 marks our first full year of financial reporting post becoming a listed company and an important step forward in our growth journey.
"During the year, the company continued to scale operations, strengthen integration across the rooftop solar value chain and expand its reach across key markets," the company's Chairman and Joint Managing Director Pawan Kumar Garg said.
Garg further said the company has commissioned its 2,000 MW solar panel manufacturing capacity at Ratlam.
"Furthermore, we are in the process of setting up a 1,200 MW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility at Ratlam, which will complement our existing capacities and support our expansion into the on-grid segment," he said.
Fujiyama Power Systems is a leading provider of rooftop solar solutions, offering an extensive portfolio across solar panels, inverters, lithium and tubular batteries, chargers and power-electronics systems.