ICRA Q4 PAT Dips 5.9% to ₹53 Crore

ICRA Ltd on Thursday reported a 5.91 per cent decline in profit after tax at Rs 52.69 crore for the March quarter.
The company reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 56 crore in the corresponding January-March period of the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Consolidated revenue from operations increased 28.4 per cent to Rs 174.9 crore for the March quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to Rs 136.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, PAT rose 6.62 per cent to Rs 182.53 crore, from Rs 171.20 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Consolidated revenue from operations increased 20.4 per cent to Rs 599.5 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026, compared to Rs 498 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The consolidated financial performance for the quarter and the year includes the impact of the acquisition of Fintellix India Pvt Ltd, including the amortisation of acquisition related intangibles, ICRA said in a statement.
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 105 per equity share (face value Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, including a special dividend of Rs 35 per equity share to commemorate the company's 35th year of operations.
ICRA MD & Group CEO Ramnath Krishnan said the acquisition of Fintellix has strengthened product-led risk analytics and regulatory solution capabilities, enabling more integrated offerings for financial institutions".
"We remain focused on disciplined execution and sustained investments in analytics and technology to support long-term value creation," Krishnan added.
ICRA expects India's GDP growth to moderate to 6.2 per cent in current fiscal year, from the projected 7.5 per cent in FY2026, with risks tilted to the downside.