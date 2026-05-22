LIC Q4 Net Profit Jumps 23% to Quarterly High of ₹23,420 Crore

Asked if the Middle East crisis would have an impact on business, Doraiswamy said, "There may be some impact, but still we are expecting double-digit growth in the current financial year." On the asset monetisation, he said, "We are looking at various options, including how to get higher rental value from our assets across the country." The Assets Under Management (AUM) increased to Rs 57,29,396 crore as of March 31, 2026, as compared to Rs 54,52,297 crore on March 31, 2025, registering an increase of 5.08 per cent year on year.