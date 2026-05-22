Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Q4 Consolidated Net up 17.4% at ₹50 Crore

Eye care service chain Dr. Agarwal's Health Care on Thursday reported a 17.4 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 50 crore during the quarter ending March 31, 2026.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 43 crores during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company said in a statement.
Total income of the eye care major grew by 21.2 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 577 crores compared with Rs 476 crores in the same period of the previous year.
Commenting on the performance, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care CEO Dr Adil Agarwal said, "FY2026 has been a landmark year for Dr. Agarwal's Health Care on every dimension. For the first time in our history, we crossed Rs 2,000 crores in revenues from operations - a milestone that reflects the trust of over 30 lakh patients and the dedication of every doctor and team member across our network." Revenue from operations grew 21.6 per cent, EBITDA expanded 22.2 per cent to Rs 614 crores with margins at 28.9 per cent, and profit after tax grew 52.4 per cent to Rs 168 crores, he added.
"On the network front, FY26 saw us commission 57 new facilities - one every single week - entering 26 new cities and taking our total network to 288 facilities across 10 countries. We enter FY2027 with strong momentum, conviction, and a clear plan to expand," Agarwal added.