Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Q4 Consolidated Net up 17.4% at ₹50 Crore

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care CEO Dr Adil Agarwal said, "FY2026 has been a landmark year for Dr. Agarwal's Health Care on every dimension. For the first time in our history, we crossed Rs 2,000 crores in revenues from operations - a milestone that reflects the trust of over 30 lakh patients and the dedication of every doctor and team member across our network." Revenue from operations grew 21.6 per cent, EBITDA expanded 22.2 per cent to Rs 614 crores with margins at 28.9 per cent, and profit after tax grew 52.4 per cent to Rs 168 crores, he added.