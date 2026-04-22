Rainmatter Capital, the investment arm of Zerodha, has invested ₹19.5 crore in Chennai-based PrimeInvestor, marking the first external funding round for the wealth-tech firm.
PrimeInvestor said the funds will be used to scale its recently launched Portfolio Management Services (PMS) business, strengthen research capabilities and expand its product offerings.
Founded in 2020 by former FundsIndia executives Srikanth Meenakshi, Vidya Bala and Bhavana Acharya, PrimeInvestor began as a platform focused on investment research and portfolio review services for retail investors.
The company said it has around 63,000 registered users and has reviewed more than 12,000 portfolios with aggregate assets exceeding ₹25,000 crore.
PrimeInvestor entered the PMS segment in January 2026 with a discretionary offering requiring a minimum investment of ₹50 lakh. The firm said the PMS business follows a fee-only, zero-commission model.
It currently offers three strategies under the platform - Prime Vision, a multi-asset mutual fund strategy; Prime Synergy, which combines mutual funds and direct equities; and Prime Velocity, an equity-focused multi-cap portfolio.
Co-founder Srikanth Meenakshi said the investment would help the company broaden the scope of portfolio management services in India.
“We are delighted to start this new chapter in the journey of our business,” Meenakshi said in a statement.
Bhuvanesh R, vice president, business analysis, Zerodha, said Rainmatter was backing PrimeInvestor as it expands services aimed at helping investors manage money more effectively.
PrimeInvestor said its decision to launch the PMS business was driven by insights gathered from reviewing thousands of investor portfolios. According to the company, many portfolios were fragmented across multiple funds, skewed in asset allocation and lacked regular rebalancing.
Vidya Bala, co-founder of PrimeInvestor, said the PMS platform would focus on asset allocation, risk management and disciplined rebalancing. She added that the use of direct mutual fund plans and a fee-only structure was aimed at improving investor outcomes.
The company said the fresh capital would also be used to enhance its technology platform for client acquisition and servicing.