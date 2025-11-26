PMS And AIFs: Powering The Next Phase Of India's Wealth Management Evolution

Factors Driving Growth - Rising Affluence And GIFT City

A significant catalyst behind the growth of alternatives is India's growing affluent class. The number of individuals with a net worth of more than USD 1 million is expected to reach 19.4 lakh by 2030. This naturally leads to a surge in demand for customised portfolios, sophisticated asset allocation, and the need for access to opportunities outside traditional public markets. In this backdrop, alternatives are increasingly viewed as not just optional exposures but as key constituents required for achieving long-term alpha and portfolio resilience.