Why London Court Ordered Nirav Modi To Pay Bank Of India Over ₹100 Cr | Explained

London Circuit Commercial Court ordered fugitive businessman Nirav Modi to pay over $10.7 million (₹100 crore) to Bank of India
The court upheld a personal guarantee he signed, rejected his defence on enforceability and demand notices
Ruling comes as Modi continues to fight extradition to India, where he is wanted by the CBI and ED in PNB fraud case
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi has suffered another legal setback in the United Kingdom after a London court directed him to pay more than $10.7 million (over ₹100 crore) to Bank of India (BOI) in a loan recovery dispute linked to one of his overseas companies.
The London Circuit Commercial Court ruled on Tuesday that Modi was personally liable for a loan extended by Bank of India to Firestar Diamond FZE, a Dubai-based company belonging to the Firestar Group, as per news agency ANI.
The court held that Modi had executed a personal guarantee for the borrowing and was therefore responsible for repaying the dues after the company defaulted.
The ruling comes as Modi continues to fight extradition to India, where he is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.
What Is The BOI Case About?
The Bank of India dispute centres on a loan facility granted by the lender to Firestar Diamond FZE in 2012, several years before the alleged PNB fraud came to light.
Under a personal guarantee executed in favour of the bank, Modi agreed to assume responsibility for repayment if the borrower failed to meet its obligations.
The court found that the company subsequently defaulted on the loan, prompting the bank to seek recovery from Modi under the guarantee.
The judgment held that Modi is liable for approximately $4.1 million (around ₹38.9 crore) in principal outstanding, with interest increasing the total amount recoverable to more than $10.7 million.
Why Did Bank Of India Sue Nirav Modi?
Bank of India initiated separate recovery proceedings after Firestar Diamond FZE failed to repay the loan.
The bank issued multiple demand notices seeking payment but alleged that no repayment was made despite repeated requests, as per ANI.
The court noted that the financial position of the Firestar Group deteriorated sharply after investigations into the alleged PNB fraud emerged in early 2018.
The judgment referred to an email sent by Modi acknowledging that adverse publicity had severely affected the group's operations and ability to meet its financial commitments, ANI reported.
Why Did London Court Reject Nirav Modi's Defence?
Modi argued that the personal guarantee was unenforceable and claimed that the bank had not made valid repayment demands. He also contended that there were insufficient grounds for the bank to accelerate the loan and seek immediate repayment.
However, the court rejected these arguments. Judge Simon Tinkler held that Modi is liable under the personal guarantee to the bank for the principal amount due of $4.1 million (approximately ₹38.9 crore), the Times of India (TOI) reported the judge as saying.
The interest calculated on the basis set out by the bank is to be added. Modi has not provided any defence to explain why the bank was not entitled to that sum, Judge Tinkler said.
He further concluded that demand notices issued by the bank had been properly served. One of the notices was also sent to the UK prison where Modi is currently lodged, while evidence showed that his legal representatives had received an earlier notice in 2019, as per ANI.
Is BOI Ruling Related To PNB scam?
The loan dispute is legally separate from the PNB fraud investigation, but the court acknowledged that the fallout from the scandal had a significant impact on the Firestar Group's financial health.
The judgment observed that by February 2018 it had become apparent that both Modi and his companies were facing serious financial difficulties.
The court cited evidence suggesting that the alleged fraud and subsequent investigations had materially affected the group's ability to repay its obligations.
Modi remains one of the principal accused in the alleged ₹13,000 crore PNB fraud case and continues to challenge extradition efforts in UK and European courts.
Will Bank Of India Recover The Money?
The judgment strengthens Bank of India's legal position and formally establishes Modi's liability under the personal guarantee. However, actual recovery will depend on the bank's ability to enforce the ruling against any assets available to it under UK law.
The decision enables the public sector lender to pursue recovery through legal mechanisms available in Britain.
While the ruling is a significant victory for the bank, the process of collecting the dues could still involve further legal and enforcement steps.