FIIs sold ₹1.26 lakh crore of financial stocks in CY2026.
Bank Nifty gained 1.6% despite financials accounting for 44% of FII outflows.
RBI liquidity measures and easing rate concerns are supporting banking stocks.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pulled out a staggering ₹1.26 lakh crore from Indian financial stocks so far in calendar year 2026, making the sector the biggest casualty of foreign selling despite its dominant weight in benchmark indices.
According to sectoral flow data, FIIs have sold financial stocks worth ₹1,26,089 crore over the first 110 trading sessions of the year, translating into average daily outflows of more than ₹1,146 crore. The selling pressure has far exceeded that seen in any other sector, with information technology recording the next-largest outflow of ₹33,514 crore.
Financials alone account for nearly 44% of the total FII outflow of ₹2.88 lakh crore across sectors in CY2026, highlighting the extent to which global investors have reduced exposure to India's banking and financial services space.
Why Have FIIs Been Selling Financial Stocks?
The primary reason lies in the sector's sheer size and liquidity. Financial stocks account for the largest share of India's benchmark indices, including the Nifty 50 and Sensex. When overseas investors need to reduce exposure to India or raise cash quickly, banks and financial institutions become the easiest and most liquid exit route.
The monthly trend reflects the intensity of the selling. FIIs sold financial stocks worth ₹60,655 crore in March, followed by ₹30,856 crore in April and ₹23,141 crore in May. February was the only month that offered meaningful respite, with net buying of ₹8,418 crore.
The outflows have coincided with a broader global rotation of capital towards artificial intelligence-linked opportunities in the United States, Taiwan and South Korea. Investors have also increased allocations to recovering Chinese equities, European financials and defence stocks, while India's relatively premium valuations encouraged profit-taking.
Banks Stage Recovery
Despite the sustained foreign selling, banking stocks have begun showing signs of resilience. At around 12:30 pm on June 24, the Bank Nifty was trading 1.6% higher at 58,115.45, outperforming both the Sensex and Nifty. The gains were led by AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, which rose 3.3%, 2.7% and 2.1%, respectively.
The sector's recovery comes amid improving domestic macroeconomic conditions. Brent crude prices have fallen sharply from recent highs, helping ease concerns around inflation and India's current account deficit. At the same time, the rupee has stabilised, reducing pressure on foreign investors.
Market participants also point to a moderation in FII selling over recent sessions, suggesting that the worst phase of outflows may be easing.
RBI Signals Provide Additional Support
Investor sentiment towards banking stocks received a further boost after Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra indicated that discussions around domestic rate hikes were premature as inflation pressures had not become broad-based.
The comments reinforced expectations that borrowing costs could remain supportive for economic growth and credit demand, benefiting lenders.
Additionally, the RBI recently allowed banks to extend loans to non-residents against foreign-currency deposits. The move is aimed at increasing the attractiveness of foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits and boosting dollar inflows into the country.
The measure forms part of a broader package announced earlier this month to strengthen foreign exchange inflows and support liquidity conditions.
While foreign investors remain underweight on Indian financials, the sector's outlook is increasingly being supported by domestic factors, including stable interest rates, improving liquidity conditions, resilient credit growth and continued buying by domestic institutional investors.
The key question for markets now is whether the combination of easing crude prices, a strengthening rupee and RBI support measures can attract foreign capital back into financial stocks after one of the heaviest episodes of sectoral selling in recent years.