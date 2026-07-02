Modi, Takaichi Inaugurate Maruti Suzuki’s ₹35,000 Cr Kharkhoda Manufacturing Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi virtually inaugurated Maruti Suzuki’s ₹35,000 crore Kharkhoda plant in Haryana
Spread over 800 acres with an integrated supplier park, it will scale from 5 lakh to 10 lakh vehicles annually
The company plans to create over 21,000 direct jobs and anchor Maruti’s ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ expansion strategy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi on Thursday virtually inaugurated Maruti Suzuki India’s ₹35,000 crore vehicle manufacturing facility at IMT Kharkhoda in Haryana during the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum.
Spread across 800 acres, the manufacturing complex includes an integrated supplier park and is designed to achieve an annual production capacity of 10 lakh vehicles once fully expanded.
The project is reportedly expected to generate more than 21,000 direct jobs and forms a key part of Maruti Suzuki’s long-term manufacturing expansion strategy.
Commercial production has already started at two plants within the Kharkhoda facility, with each unit capable of producing 2.5 lakh vehicles annually. This has taken the site's installed production capacity to 5 lakh vehicles per year. The facility currently manufactures the Brezza compact SUV and Victoris mid-size SUV, as per a report by Moneycontrol.
Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Kharkhoda project in August 2022. Maruti Suzuki aims to increase its total annual manufacturing capacity to 40 lakh vehicles in the coming years, with the Kharkhoda project expected to play a significant role in achieving that target while supporting its 'Make in India, Make for the World' strategy.
"It is a great honour for us, as you inaugurate our most advanced car manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda, Haryana. From the current capacity of half a million (5 lakh) units, the plant will be further scaled to one million (10 lakh) units, making it one of the largest car plants of the world," said Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, as per Moneycontrol.
"It is a testament to the success of the India-Japan partnership and the Make-in-India initiative. With a favourable policy environment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Suzuki is accelerating investments, employment, exports and technologies towards the Viksit Bharat journey," he added.
Focus On Sustainable Manufacturing
Maruti Suzuki’s overall annual production capacity currently stands at 26.5 lakh vehicles, including 5 lakh units each at Gurugram and Kharkhoda, 9 lakh units at Manesar and 7.5 lakh units at Hansalpur in Gujarat.
Once the Kharkhoda site reaches its full capacity of 10 lakh vehicles annually, it will rank among Suzuki’s largest manufacturing facilities worldwide, as per the report.
The report said the plant has been built around Industry 5.0-enabled manufacturing principles, featuring AI-powered human-aware collaborative robots, 100% renewable electricity, zero liquid discharge systems and complete water recycling.
The facility will also include a biogas plant expected to be commissioned during FY27, an in-house solar power plant with up to 70 MWp capacity and an in-plant railway siding to support greener logistics.