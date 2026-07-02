Modi, Takaichi Inaugurate Maruti Suzuki’s ₹35,000 Cr Kharkhoda Manufacturing Plant

"It is a great honour for us, as you inaugurate our most advanced car manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda, Haryana. From the current capacity of half a million (5 lakh) units, the plant will be further scaled to one million (10 lakh) units, making it one of the largest car plants of the world," said Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, as per Moneycontrol.