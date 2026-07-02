Parle-G Maker Eyeing $1 Bn IPO, Company Says 'Assessing Options That Enable Growth'

Parle Products, maker of Parle-G and other iconic brands, is reportedly exploring a $1 billion IPO at over $10.5 billion valuation
The process is at an early stage, with Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital and HSBC advising
Parle says it does not comment on speculation but continues to assess growth options
Parle Products, the maker of household brands such as Parle-G, Melody, Mango Bite and Monaco, is reportedly exploring a public listing that could raise more than $1 billion (around ₹9,530 crore).
The proposed initial public offering (IPO) could value the biscuits and confectionery manufacturer at over $10.5 billion (more than ₹1 lakh crore), Moneycontrol reported the development citing multiple people familiar with the matter.
The process is still at an early stage and the size of the offering as well as the valuation could change depending on market conditions, the report said.
The company has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital and HSBC Securities as advisers after completing the request for proposal (RFP) process, while discussions are said to be underway to add another investment bank to the syndicate, it added.
Responding to a query by Outlook Business on the reported IPO plans, Mayank Shah, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Parle Products, said, "We do not comment on market speculation. Currently we are focused on running and growing the business. We are India's largest food company. Given the scale of our company, we keep assessing options that enable our growth."
Headquartered in Vile Parle, Mumbai, Parle Products was established in 1929 and has built a portfolio that includes KrackJack, Hide & Seek, Poppins and several other popular food brands. Besides biscuits and confectionery, the company also operates in categories such as cakes, rusk, atta and breakfast cereals.
Parle Products posted operational revenue of ₹15,568.49 crore in FY25, up 8.5% from the previous year. However, its profit declined 39% to ₹979.53 crore, Moneycontrol reported citing news agency PTI.
The 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 report ranked Parle Products as India's seventh most valuable unlisted company with an estimated value of ₹75,420 crore (nearly $8 billion). Meanwhile, listed peer Britannia Industries had a market capitalisation of ₹1,29,449 crore as of July 2, as per the report.
Parle Products exports its products to markets including the US, the UK, Canada, New Zealand and the Middle East, while also operating manufacturing facilities in countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nepal and Mexico.