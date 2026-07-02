J&K Bank Hits ₹3 Lakh Crore Business Mark on 16% Deposit Growth

J&K Bank's total business crossed ₹3 trillion.
Deposits grew over 16%, while gross advances rose over 25%.
The milestone was achieved at the close of the June quarter.
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Thursday said its total business has crossed the ₹3 trillion mark in the first quarter of this fiscal, driven by over 16% growth in deposits and more than 25% growth in gross advances.
The Bank has registered total business of ₹3.04 trillion, (₹1.73 trillion in deposits and ₹1.31 trillion in gross advances) with an year-on-year growth of over 20% backed by healthy increase of over 16% in deposits and over 25% in gross advances, a spokesman of the bank said on Thursday.
"Marking a defining milestone in its 88-year journey, J&K Bank has crossed the historic ₹3 trillion total business mark at the close of the June quarter (Q1 FY2026-27), reaffirming its position among the country's strongest and fastest-transforming financial institutions," the spokesman said.
Managing Director & CEO Amitava Chatterjee congratulated all stakeholders and expressed gratitude to promoters, customers, shareholders and employees for shaping the bank's remarkable journey.
"The journey from a business of ₹2 trillion to ₹3 trillion has been completed in around three years, compared to nearly a decade it took to move from ₹1 trillion to ₹2 trillion. This is not just faster growth'it is evidence of a fundamentally transformed institution," Chatterjee said.
The ₹3 trillion business is just another milestone in the Bank's goal of realising the Vision 2030 of achieving ₹5 trillion business and ₹5,000 crore annual profit.