Paytm Showcases Business Model, Monetisation Strength As Revenues Rise, Profitability Sustains

“Our business model is strong and well established now,” said Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma during the earnings call. “We are set up to offset through subscription and cross sell of financial services. We are strictly focused on payments and financial services.” This confidence is reflected in improving unit economics. Contribution profit rose 30% YoY to ₹1,249 crore, with contribution margin improving to 57%. Even as the Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) concluded in December, the company reiterated its ability to offset the impact through subscription revenue and diversified monetisation.