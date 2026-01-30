Ambuja Cements Q3 Profit Plunges 86% Despite Record Sales Volume, Shares Tank 5%

"This has helped us to improve our marketleadership. We are now working to fix some of the specific issues on cost, importantly, power cost, share of green power, fuel efficiency, improvement of WHRS / AFR (Waste Heat Recovery SystemsAlternative Fuels and Raw Materials), improvement of logistics cost, which is part of the blueprint to achieve the targeted cost of ₹3,650 per metric ton (PMT) by March 2028," he added.