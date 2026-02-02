HZL Directors' Panel Approves Raising Up To ₹1,400 Cr Via Debentures

"The duly authorised Committee of Directors... has considered and approved the allotment of 42,000 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed nonconvertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 420 crore and 98,000 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 980 crore where the cumulative principal amount of... shall not exceed Rs 1,400 crore," HZL said in a filing to the BSE.