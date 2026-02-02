Ashok Leyland Sales Rise 27% To 21,920 Units In Jan

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 27% rise in total sales at 21,920 units in January as compared to 17,213 units in the same month last year.
Domestic sales were up 31% at 20,079 units as against 15,327 units in January 2025, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 12,833 units as against 9,864 units in the year-ago month, it added.
Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month were at 7,246 units as against 5,463 units in the year-ago period, the company said.