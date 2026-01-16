Jio Q3 FY26: 5G Momentum Drives Growth, EBITDA Margins Expand to 51.8% as Subscriber Base Crosses 515 Million

Jio Rising User Base

Subscriber metrics underscored the operating momentum. Jio’s total user base rose to around 515.3 million, with net additions of about 8.9 million in Q3. The company reported roughly 253 million 5G users, adding nearly 19 million during the quarter, and more than 25 million fixed broadband connections. JioAirFiber expanded to about 11.5 million homes. Data usage continued to climb, with total consumption touching around 62.3 billion GB and per-user monthly data usage rising to about 40.7 GB.