Bipartisan Interest In Making Sure India-US Relationship Is Strong, Ties Vital For Global Peace: Top American Leaders

Lawler recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to a joint session of the Congress at the United States Capitol in 2023, describing it as a “momentous" occasion, where “we saw the rock star vibes that he (Modi) has. People were ecstatic to see and to hear from the Prime Minister and we want to continue to build that relationship and to strengthen it.” He further said that from Delaware to New Jersey and New York, “we have a large and vibrant Indian-American community...We want to ensure that our Indian-American community continues to grow, continues to thrive economically, that we continue to promote and celebrate the many cultural contributions of the Indian-American community.” Lawler also presented proclamations to Pradhan for efforts to fostering a strong US-India relationship.