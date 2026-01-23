JSW Steel Profit Grows Over Threefold to ₹2,410 Cr in Oct-Dec Quarter

JSW Steel on Friday posted over three-fold growth in consolidated profit after tax to ₹2,410 crore in the December quarter, as the company recorded higher sales numbers accompanied by lower input costs.
It had posted a profit after tax of ₹719 crore in the October-December period of 2024-25, the company said in an exchange filing.
JSW Steel said the "profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹2,410 crores after recognising deferred tax assets (net) amounting to ₹1,439 crores on the brought forward unabsorbed depreciation in Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL) as it is probable that carried forward unabsorbed depreciation will be recovered against the likely capital gains on the slump sale of BPSL's steel business undertaking..
The company's total income rose to ₹46,264 crore in the third quarter from ₹41,525 crore in the same period a year ago.
Consolidated sales were the highest ever at 7.64 million tonnes, up 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) on the back of healthy domestic demand. Domestic sales stood at 6.59 million tonnes, up 10% YoY. Exports at 0.84 million tonnes, increased by 53% YoY, contributing 11% to the sales from the Indian operations for Q3 FY26. Retail sales volumes were up 12%YoY..
JSW Steel said it registered revenue from operations of ₹45,991 crores and adjusted EBITDA of ₹6,620 crore.
The Adjusted EBITDA increased by 22% YoY, driven primarily by higher volumes and lower coking coal and power costs, partly offset by lower realisations.