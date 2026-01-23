JSW Steel Profit Grows Over Threefold to ₹2,410 Cr in Oct-Dec Quarter

JSW Steel said the "profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹2,410 crores after recognising deferred tax assets (net) amounting to ₹1,439 crores on the brought forward unabsorbed depreciation in Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL) as it is probable that carried forward unabsorbed depreciation will be recovered against the likely capital gains on the slump sale of BPSL's steel business undertaking..