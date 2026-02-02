Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) CFO Alexander Schoen said, “Initiatives to scale up strategic manufacturing sectors, strengthen MSMEs, and deepen domestic capabilities in critical areas such as semiconductors, advanced materials and chemicals will further enhance competitiveness of Indian manufacturing.” Noting that the Budget is positive for the commercial vehicles (CV) industry, Schoen said the measures announced create a conducive environment for CV manufacturers to invest, innovate, and support India's transition towards a more resilient, self-reliant, and future-ready mobility ecosystem.