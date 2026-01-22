Eternal Shares Up After Blinkit Turns Profitable in Q3, Deepinder Goyal to Leave CEO Job

Zomato’s net order value (NOV) rose about 17% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter to ₹9,850 crore, slightly above JM Financial estimates, driven by an increase in monthly transacting users to 2.49 crore.

Monetisation improved, with Zomato’s take rate (excluding delivery fees) rising to 27.2%, while the take rate including delivery fees increased to 31.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 5.4%, while absolute adjusted EBITDA rose to ₹531 crore from ₹503 crore in the previous quarter.

Blinkit delivered strong growth, with NOV jumping 121% year-on-year to ₹13,300 crore, aided by a sharp rise in order volumes and users.

Blinkit turned profitable at the EBITDA level, reporting an adjusted EBITDA profit of ₹4 crore, versus an expected loss earlier.

Blinkit added 211 dark stores during the quarter, taking the total to 2,027. The company reiterated its target of around 3,000 stores by March 2027.

Around 90% of Blinkit’s orders are now fulfilled through owned inventory, with over half of the expected margin gains from this shift already achieved.

Hyperpure revenue rose 4.6% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,070 crore, though it declined year-on-year due to the exit from non-restaurant businesses linked to Blinkit’s model change.