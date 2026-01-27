WeWork India Shares Jump 3% as Q3 Profit Surges to ₹52 Crore

WeWork India reported ₹640.3 crore revenue for Q3 FY26, up 27% year-on-year
Consolidated net profit surged 512% to reach ₹52 crore in the December quarter
EBITDA margins expanded to 21%, supported by record desk sales and utilization
WeWork India’s shares rose about 3% on Tuesday after the company reported a strong performance in the third quarter of FY26. The stock opened at around ₹571 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹592.95. At around 2 pm, the shares were trading near ₹586.
WeWork has reported a revenue of ₹640.3 crore, up 27.0% year-on-year and 9.6% sequentially in Q3 FY26. The coworking space provider’s IGAAP (Indian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) equivalent profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹52 crore and EBITDA increased to ₹134.6 crore, registering 47.6% year-on-year and 13.7% quarter-on-quarter growth, with margins expanding to 21.0%.
WeWork Q3 Details
WeWork’s total revenue of ₹640.3 Cr in Q3 FY26 was reportedly driven by higher capacity, improving utilisation, and sustained pricing resilience.
The company’s bottom-line performance strengthened sharply, with PAT rising to ₹52.0 crore, or 8.1% of revenue, in Q3 FY26. This marked a 32.3% quarter-on-quarter increase from ₹39.3 crore (6.7%) in Q2 FY26 and a 511.8% year-on-year jump from ₹8.5 crore (1.7%) in Q3 FY25. At the current scale, the company said it is the strongest performer among benchmarked peers in the flexible workspace industry.
Post-ESOP EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹134.6 crore, up 13.7% sequentially from ₹118.4 crore in Q2 FY26 and 47.6% year on year from ₹91.2 crore in Q3 FY25.
Operational Highlights
WeWork’s desk sales in Q3 FY26 stood at around 12,000, marking a 33.3% year-on-year increase from roughly 9,000 desks sold in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, sales moderated from about 15,000 desks in Q2 FY26, reflecting typical seasonal softness in commercial real estate demand during the festive period.
On a year-to-date basis, desk sales reached 37,900, up 40.9% from 26,900 desks in the corresponding period last year, underscoring strong and sustained demand momentum.
Free cash flow from operations increased to ₹203.8 crore during the quarter, while return on capital employed (ROCE) improved to 32.6%, highlighting superior returns driven by disciplined capital deployment and a strengthening balance sheet.
The company said it continues to enhance its financial profile through better unit economics and prudent use of capital, reinforcing its long-term growth and profitability trajectory.
WeWork evaluates ROCE using a transparent, economically grounded framework aligned with mature, operator-led brand businesses, aimed at measuring returns on actual capital deployed. On this basis, the company said its ROCE levels are structurally superior not only within the Indian flexible workspace market but also compared with other real estate-linked, branded operator businesses such as hospitals and hotels.