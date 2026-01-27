WeWork India Shares Jump 3% as Q3 Profit Surges to ₹52 Crore

The company’s bottom-line performance strengthened sharply, with PAT rising to ₹52.0 crore, or 8.1% of revenue, in Q3 FY26. This marked a 32.3% quarter-on-quarter increase from ₹39.3 crore (6.7%) in Q2 FY26 and a 511.8% year-on-year jump from ₹8.5 crore (1.7%) in Q3 FY25. At the current scale, the company said it is the strongest performer among benchmarked peers in the flexible workspace industry.