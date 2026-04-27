Oracle Layoffs Were 'Not Random', Insider Claims Algorithm Targeted Top Talent

Oracle layoffs reportedly targeted senior staff with higher pay and stock options.
Insider claims algorithm may have influenced selection, echoed by affected employees.
Reactions highlight concerns over transparency and fairness in large-scale corporate layoffs.
Nina Lewis, Security Alert Manager, Oracle wrote in a post on Linkedin that the layoffs may not have been entirely random.
“Well, after 34 (33 of them great) years at Oracle, I join the 30,000 or so laid off today. Quite a shock. Many of the absolute best colleagues were laid off as well,” she wrote.
“It seems layoffs follow an algorithm of high level individual contributors and mid-level managers — especially those with outstanding stock options,” she further wrote, underscoring that employees with higher compensation or equity may have been prioritised. “Not sure what to do next, if anything. Open to ideas,” she concluded.
According to The Economic Times, her perception about how layoffs were decided at Oracle were echoed by others who also lost their jobs this week.
Algorithm Driven Layoff Concerns
Nina Lewis joined Oracle in 1992 as a member of the Principal Technical Staff and has steadily risen through the ranks over the years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her longest stint recently was as security alert manager from 2012 to March 2026. Her previous roles include Senior Principal Ethical Hacker and Principal Security Analyst, where she led offensive security assessments to completion and converted them into risk insights for leadership.
Commenting on her post, Debbie Steiner, Director of User Assistance for TimesTen, Oracle, another long-tenured Oracle employee wrote on Linked that she too had been laid off.
“Hi there, Nina, I also received “the email”. I was just shy of my 30 yr anniversary. While I never directly with you, I know of your work and reputation. Whether your retire or take on a new endeavor, I know you’ll land. Please take care of yourself. I'm so sorry,” she added.
Kumar Bhatia of JPMorgan Chase commented, "Happy to see an acknowledgement that giant organisations like Oracle do have such algorithms and carefully identify the employees with outstanding stock options. It ensures that employees with outstanding contributions to the organisation are not randomly fired."
This was, however, not directly caused due to artificial Intelligence (AI), wrote Lewis while replying to a query raised by Lê Huy, OpenStack Cloud Engineer at FTP Smart Cloud.