Ola Electric Expands Into Utility-Scale Energy Storage; Signs First MoU With Axis Energy

Commenting on the association, Ravi Kumar Reddy Kataru, Chairman and Managing Director, Axis Energy Ventures, said, "As our renewable energy portfolio continues to expand, battery energy storage is quintessential to enabling reliable, round-the-clock clean power.” He further said, "This MoU marks an important step towards evaluating indigenous battery storage solutions that will support the next phase of our renewable energy growth." Ola Electric Chairman and Managing DirectorBhavish Aggarwal said, "India will need energy storage at a massive scale and our vertically integrated cell-to-system platform enables us to deliver a stronger proposition across safety, performance and total cost of ownership." He further said,"Axis Energy is our first large-scale partner and an important early validation of 'Mahashakti's' potential. We are witnessing a strong interest from potential partners in the industry, and this MoU further strengthens our momentum in building long-term partnerships." Axis Energy is building one of India's largest pipelines of storage-backed renewable projects. The company has secured grid approvals for over 3,750 MW Projects in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan and has a strong pipeline of about 3500 MW.