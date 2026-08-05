SAIF Partners, Elevation Capital Sells 2.3% stake in Paytm for ₹2,038 crore

Private equity firms SAIF Partners and Elevation Capital on Tuesday divested a combined 2.33% stake in Paytm-owner One 97 Communications for ₹2,038 crore through open market transactions.
A total of 1,49,00,000 shares representing a 2.33% stake of One 97 Communications were offloaded by both entities, as per the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Hong Kong-based SAIF Partners through its two affiliates, SAIF III Mauritius Company Ltd and SAIF Partners India IV Ltd, offloaded 1,38,79,743 shares or 2.17% stake in Paytm.
In addition, Elevation Capital through its arm Elevation Capital V Ltd sold 10,20,257 shares representing a 0.16% stake in the full stack financial services company.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹1,367.80 apiece, taking the deal size to ₹2,038.02 crore.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors include National Pension System (NPS) Trust, Sundaram Mutual Fund (MF), Mahindra Manulife MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Franklin Templeton MF, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company bought shares of the company.
Goldman Sachs Bank, Ghisallo Capital Management, Social Protection Fund, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Financial Markets and Susquehanna International Group were also other entities that have purchased shares of the company.
Shares of One 97 Communications dropped nearly 1% to close at ₹1,400 apiece on the NSE.
In November 2025, SAIF Partners divested a 1.86% stake in One97 Communications for ₹1,556 crore through open market transactions.