Macquarie Set To Take Over Fourth Partner Energy As Investors Exit

Fourth Partner Energy's consolidated revenue rose 37% to $101.7 million in FY25, from $75.6 million in FY24, according to data from Tracxn. Its EBITDA more than doubled to $56 million from $25.3 million during the same period. The company, however, reported a net loss of $32.5 million in FY25, narrower than the $41.9 million loss in FY24.