Manipal Health Shares Jump 11% In Market Debut Trade

Shares of Manipal Health Enterprises on Wednesday listed with a premium of 11% against the issue price of ₹590.
The stock started trading at ₹655, up 11% from the issue price on the BSE. It further jumped 11.86% to ₹660.
At the NSE, the stock made its market debut at ₹652, registering a jump of 10.50%.
The company commanded a market valuation of ₹85,894.13 crore.
The initial public offer of Manipal Health Enterprises was subscribed 4.92 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday last week.
The price band for the IPO was ₹560-590 per share.
The Bengaluru-based company's IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹8,000 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 2.16 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.
The company proposes to utilise ₹5,378 crore from the fresh issue towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings of its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals Pvt Ltd.
It has earmarked ₹574 crore for acquiring the minority stake in step-down subsidiary Sahyadri Hospitals Pvt Ltd, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Manipal Health operates a pan-India network of multispecialty hospitals offering services ranging from outpatient care to tertiary and quaternary interventions.