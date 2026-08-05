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Manipal Health Shares Jump 11% In Market Debut Trade

The initial public offer of Manipal Health Enterprises was subscribed 4.92 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday last week.

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Manipal Health Shares Jump 11% In Market Debut Trade
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 Shares of Manipal Health Enterprises on Wednesday listed with a premium of 11% against the issue price of ₹590.

The stock started trading at ₹655, up 11% from the issue price on the BSE. It further jumped 11.86% to ₹660.

At the NSE, the stock made its market debut at ₹652, registering a jump of 10.50%.

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The company commanded a market valuation of ₹85,894.13 crore.

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The initial public offer of Manipal Health Enterprises was subscribed 4.92 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday last week.

The price band for the IPO was ₹560-590 per share.

The Bengaluru-based company's IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹8,000 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 2.16 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The company proposes to utilise ₹5,378 crore from the fresh issue towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings of its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals Pvt Ltd.

It has earmarked ₹574 crore for acquiring the minority stake in step-down subsidiary Sahyadri Hospitals Pvt Ltd, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Manipal Health operates a pan-India network of multispecialty hospitals offering services ranging from outpatient care to tertiary and quaternary interventions.

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