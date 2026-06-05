No Codes, No Waiting: Vodafone Idea Rolls Out Silent Mobile Verification

Vodafone Idea has launched Silent Mobile Verification (SMV) for users on Meta platforms.
The technology verifies mobile numbers through the telecom network without OTPs.
The move aims to improve security while simplifying user login and account recovery.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Meta to introduce Silent Mobile Verification (SMV) for its subscribers using WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, according to a company announcement on Thursday.
The new feature is designed to simplify the way users verify their mobile numbers on Meta's platforms. Instead of relying on one-time passwords (OTPs) or manual verification steps, the authentication process takes place in the background through Vi's mobile network.
The telecom operator said the technology would help create a smoother digital experience for millions of its users while strengthening security during account-related activities.
Vi subscribers accessing Meta platforms through the company's mobile network can now be verified directly by the network itself. This removes the need to switch between applications, enter verification codes, or wait for text messages to complete the process.
The company said the feature can be used across multiple scenarios, including new user registrations, mobile number verification, account login and re-login, account recovery, and security-related authentication checks.
Faster Login, Fewer Steps
According to Vodafone Idea, the network-based system is expected to reduce friction during onboarding and account access. By eliminating several manual verification steps, users can complete authentication more quickly and conveniently.
The company added that the process also lowers the risk of phishing attempts and identity-related fraud by reducing dependence on OTP-based verification methods.
As India's digital ecosystem continues to expand, industry players and policymakers have increasingly focused on improving online safety and trusted authentication systems.
Focus on Security and User Experience
Commenting on the development, Vodafone Idea CEO Abhijit Kishore said telecom networks are playing a growing role in enabling safer digital experiences. He said the partnership with Meta would help enhance cyber safety, reduce fraud risks and provide a more seamless authentication experience across some of the country's most widely used digital platforms.
Meta India Managing Director and Country Head Arun Srinivas described network-based authentication as an important step towards making verification simpler, more seamless and more secure for users. He said Meta was pleased to work with Vi to bring the capability to subscribers using WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.
The launch marks another effort by technology and telecom companies to strengthen digital trust while making access to online services more convenient for users.