AGR Relief Opens Loan Window for Vodafone Idea; Can Its 3-Year Plan Win Banks?

A Major AGR Reprieve

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had set up a committee to reassess the company's AGR liability, which was initially pegged at ₹87,695 crore as of December 31, 2025. Following reassessment, the dues were revised down by approximately ₹23,650 crore to ₹64,046 crore. Crucially, Vodafone Idea has also been granted a five-year moratorium on these payments, with nearly 99% of the dues payable between FY36 and FY41 in two phases over a decade. The absence of interest accrual during this period, combined with the extended repayment window, significantly improves the company's near-term liability profile.