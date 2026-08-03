MobiKwik Extends Winning Streak to Third Quarter, Net Profit Hits ₹7.61 Cr in Q1 FY27

MobiKwik reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7.61 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with a loss in the year-ago period.
The fintech firm said it recorded its third consecutive profitable quarter after improving cost efficiency.
Gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 50% YoY to ₹58,700 crore during the quarter.
Fintech company MobiKwik reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7.61 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), compared with a loss of ₹41.92 crore in the same quarter last year.
The Gurugram-based company said Q1 FY27 marked its third consecutive profitable quarter. MobiKwik, which was listed on the stock exchanges in December 2024, saw its revenue from operations rise 3.72% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹281.41 crore during the quarter.
However, revenue declined 2.5% sequentially from ₹288.71 crore in Q4 FY26.
The company's profitability was supported by tighter cost management, with total expenses falling 12.6% YoY to ₹273.37 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹312.81 crore in the year-ago period.
Payments Business Drives Growth
MobiKwik said its gross merchandise value (GMV), a key indicator of transaction activity, increased 50% YoY to ₹58,700 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹39,200 crore in Q1 FY26.
The company highlighted that its payments business continued to show strong momentum during the quarter. According to MobiKwik Co-founder, Managing Director and CEO Bipin Preet Singh, the company recorded 14 consecutive quarters of GMV growth, supported by improving unit economics.
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"Our Q1 FY27 performance reinforces that profitability is embedded in our business model, with three consecutive profitable quarters alongside continued investments in growth," Singh said.
He added that the company achieved 50% YoY growth in payments GMV while improving efficiency across its business operations.
MobiKwik Expands Digital Financial Services
Singh said the company is focused on strengthening its payments business, expanding its digital financial services ecosystem and creating long-term value for customers and shareholders.
The company also highlighted growth in its lending business, saying gross profit from the segment increased 5.6 times YoY, supported by improved credit quality and portfolio recoveries.
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MobiKwik earned ₹7.6 crore in other income during the quarter, compared with ₹10.2 crore in Q1 FY26. Other income includes earnings from sources outside regular business operations, such as interest income and investment gains.
With profitability sustained for three consecutive quarters, MobiKwik is now looking to build on its payments and lending businesses while continuing investments in growth areas.