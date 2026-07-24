Record EBITDA, Higher Profit; Hindustan Zinc Strengthens Low-Cost Producer Status

Hindustan Zinc reported a 47% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, while quarterly EBITDA reached a record high.
EBITDA margin improved to 58.56% from 49.7% a year ago.
The company said ongoing debottlenecking initiatives are boosting refined metal production, reinforcing its position as one of the world's lowest-cost zinc producers, with outstanding borrowings at ₹7,320 crore as of June 30, 2026.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a 145 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,469 crore for the quarter ended June 2026. The mining firm surpassed the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 5,059 crore.
Despite the strong earnings beat, the company's stock remained under pressure and traded in the red during afternoon trade.
Consolidated revenue increased 76.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13,747 crore, comfortably exceeding the Rs 12,599 crore projected by CNBC-TV18.
The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation nearly doubled to Rs 8,050 crore, beating the Rs 7,698 crore street estimate.
The Hindustan Zinc board also announced a major leadership transition. Amarendu Prakash will take over as Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director effective August 1, 2026, replacing outgoing chief executive Arun Misra.
Segment Performance and Production
Sales from the zinc and lead segments grew significantly. Zinc sales increased 48 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,304 crore, while lead sales rose 25 per cent to Rs 1,086 crore.
Advertisement
Profit from the combined zinc and lead business climbed 122 per cent to Rs 3,846 crore during the first quarter.
The silver division posted mixed results. Silver revenue surged 100 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,839 crore. Sequentially, it dropped 5 per cent from the Rs 4,032 crore reported in the March quarter.
Silver profit jumped 170 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,327 crore, though it declined 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter according to the results filing.
The company maintained flat silver production at 149 tonnes compared to the previous year, contributing 46 per cent to overall profitability. Total mined metal production grew 1 per cent year-on-year to 268 metric tonnes.
Advertisement
Operational Outlook and Debt
The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 58.56 per cent from 49.7 per cent a year earlier. Despite the year-on-year improvement, the margin fell short of the 61.1 per cent estimate forecast by CNBC-TV18.
On a standalone basis, total revenue from operations increased 77 per cent to Rs 13,687 crore. Standalone net profit climbed 146 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,425 crore. Total outstanding borrowings for the company stood at Rs 7,320 crore as of June 30, 2026.
"Our debottlenecking initiatives continue to enhance refined metal production and reinforce our position as one of the world's lowest-cost zinc producers.
As demand for zinc continues to be driven by infrastructure and the energy transition, we remain committed to delivering responsible growth and long-term value for our stakeholders," Misra said.