Adani Ports Q1 Profit Rises 9% YoY to ₹3,620 Cr as Overseas Business Gains Momentum

Adani Ports reported a 9% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,620 crore for the June quarter, while revenue grew nearly 19%.
Growth was supported by strong performance across domestic ports, international operations and the marine business.
The company retained its FY27 guidance even as its shares fell nearly 4% after the earnings announcement.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,620 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, helped by strong growth across its domestic ports, international operations and marine business.
Revenue from operations increased 18.5% to ₹10,821 crore during the quarter from ₹9,126 crore a year earlier, according to the company's regulatory filing. Following the earnings announcement, APSEZ shares fell 3.85% to ₹1,706 on the NSE.
The company also reported EBITDA of ₹6,540 crore, up 19% YoY, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 60.4% from 60.2% in the corresponding quarter last year.
International Business Drives Growth
APSEZ's international ports business continued to emerge as a key growth driver during the quarter. Revenue from overseas ports jumped 80% YoY to ₹1,747 crore, while EBITDA surged 256% to ₹730 crore.
The company said the growth was driven by strong performance at its operations in Australia and Colombo, reflecting the increasing contribution of its international portfolio.
Marine revenue also rose 67% YoY to ₹901 crore, supported by additions to its offshore vessel fleet and expansion of its European subsea operations. Meanwhile, revenue from domestic ports grew 12%, aided by higher cargo volumes, an improved cargo mix and better realisations. The domestic ports business reported an EBITDA margin of 74%.
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Company Reaffirms FY27 Outlook
Commenting on the performance, Whole-time Director and CEO Ashwani Gupta said the June quarter reflected the strength of APSEZ's diversified business model, with domestic ports continuing to anchor earnings while international ports, marine and logistics businesses became increasingly important contributors to growth.
He said the company's international portfolio and logistics network have moved beyond expansion to becoming meaningful drivers of revenue and profitability. "This balanced growth across businesses reinforces our confidence in achieving Ambition 2031," Gupta said.
APSEZ retained its FY27 guidance, expecting revenue of ₹43,000-45,000 crore and EBITDA of ₹25,000-26,000 crore. The company also expects its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain below 2.5x during the financial year.