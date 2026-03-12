Dream11 Parent Hit by 100+ Staff Exits Amid Post-Ban Restructuring

Over 100 executives have resigned from Dream Sports (parent of Dream11) since August 2025
The exits follow the Online Gaming Act, 2025, which effectively banned real-money gaming
Dream Sports has pivoted from fantasy gaming to a "second-screen" sports entertainment model
More than 100 executives at Dream Sports, the parent company of Dream11, have left the organisation since August 2025, the Economic Times reported. The exits come after the company undertook a major restructuring following the government’s ban on online real-money gaming in India.
As part of the restructuring, Dream Sports pivoted its business model and reorganised operations into multiple independent units. Around 700 employees were reportedly placed into these new ventures based on their experience and domain affinity.
Rise in Attrition Rate Post-Pivot
According to a company spokesperson, about 15% of employees chose to leave because they were more experienced in managing large-scale businesses rather than early-stage start-ups. Some also left to join established companies or start their own ventures.
The spokesperson added that the firm’s current attrition rate is only slightly higher than the roughly 10% level seen before the regulatory ban.
The company has reportedly also seen a significant decline in revenue as it adapts to the new business model. As a result, it is currently not hiring new employees and is instead focused on retaining its existing workforce.
Internal functions such as customer support, engineering and data teams have reportedly seen the highest levels of attrition, and the number of exits could rise further as the organisation continues to realign its structure.
RMG Ban Fueled Dream Sports Pivot
The restructuring marks a major strategic pivot for Dream Sports, which has reorganised itself into a diversified sports technology group with multiple verticals.
Under the revamped structure, Dream11 has been repositioned as a “second-screen sports entertainment platform,” moving away from cash-based fantasy contests to focus on creator-led watch-alongs, free-to-play fantasy games supported by advertising and sponsorships, and social engagement features such as rewards for creators and interactive fan communities.
The group has also launched several new initiatives. Dream Money focuses on wealth management offerings such as gold investments and fixed deposits aimed at younger users. Dream Sports AI houses analytics and prediction tools including Dream Play and RushLine, while Dream Cricket has introduced a multiplayer cricket game titled Gods of Cricket. Another product, Dream Play, targets the casual gaming segment with titles such as carrom, pool and ludo.
Beyond gaming, the group operates Dream Set Go, which offers curated access to major sporting events globally. It also runs FanCode, a sports streaming and commerce destination. Other initiatives include Dream Horizon and Dream Sports Foundation, which supports the Indian sports ecosystem.