Shaktikanta Das Shares India’s Growth Strategy Amid Turbulence; Lays Out Playbook for Businesses

Strategy for businesses

Turning to industry, Das outlined a pragmatic approach for businesses navigating an uncertain global environment. He said companies should focus on building organisational resilience, strengthening balance sheets, diversifying supply chains and export markets, protecting employment and investing in workforce reskilling. At the same time, firms must make forward-looking investments to capture emerging opportunities as the global economic landscape evolves. He emphasised that the drivers of India’s next phase of growth are already underway, positioning the country not just to withstand global turbulence but to benefit from it.